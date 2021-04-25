Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has said he will reduce his political engagement with his electorate to avoid being re-infected again with COVID-19 disease.

Last month, Kiraitu was admitted to a Nairobi hospital after he tested positive for COVID -19.

Narrating his COVID -19 battle in one of the local dailies, Kiraitu said when he was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, he immediately began thinking about his death.

He said his condition of thinking about death worsened when he saw late former Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli being buried after he succumbed to COVID-19 related complications

“The news of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli’s funeral ceremonies on TV only reminded me of the possibility of my own death; my final exit from this world,” Kiraitu wrote.

“Magufuli had a great send-off. How would my exit be? I kept asking myself. Is this my final un-ceremonial exit from the world?

“I kept praying that I don’t die, until 2022 when I will be 70. At least I would have attained the optimum Biblical age,” Kiraitu added.

However, he said on March 22, he was discharged and thanked God and doctors for saving him.

‘I owe my life to God, Dr. Mwongera, my brother Dr. Miriti, Dr. Silverstein, and the team of doctors and nurses who performed the scientific miracle. “I have heard some people being congratulated for winning a “heroic battle” against Covid-19.

“This is self-delusion, I did nothing. I didn’t fight,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST