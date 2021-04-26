Monday, April 26, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for ‘dragging’ opposition chief Raila Odinga around the city centre to inspect projects when he was recovering from Covid-19.

Three weeks ago, Raila, who had just recovered from Covid-19, accompanied Uhuru to inspect city projects, including launching a road in Kajiado County.

In an article he wrote in one of the local dailies on Sunday, Kiraitu, who is a COVID-19 survivor, said Uhuru took Raila Odinga around the city when he was in a vegetative state.

Kiraitu said Uhuru ‘dragged Raila out of bed’ to show Kenyans that the handshake is still intact.

“As I read this book, I watched with pity, a frail-Raila Odinga, who was being treated for a Covid-19 attack being literally “dragged out of bed” so that he and the President could be seen together opening roads in Nairobi and Kajiado, for political optics, to show Kenyans that the “Handshake Deal” between the two was still intact,”

“Raila’s health came second. Politics came first.

“His life had been stolen from him. He was living a life of the display.

“He was caught up in the endless winds and storms of politics.

“This was a clear demonstration of how politics has robbed politicians of their lives,” Kiraitu wrote.

