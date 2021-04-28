Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two notorious Kikuyu men who are believed to be part of a criminal gang involved in the printing of fake currencies.

The two suspects, Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai were arrested at Makaazi apartments in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani with fake US dollars and Euros worth Ksh 750 Million.

Here’s a statement by DCI concerning their arrest.

Detectives based at DCI-Kilimani, have in the wee hours of today morning, discovered fake currencies totalling to hundreds of millions of shillings, at a house in Makaazi apartments, in the upmarket Kilimani neighborhood.

A total of 6.8Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros, and 6.4 Million Kenya Shillings was recovered stashed in metal boxes, in the early morning raid that saw two suspects namely Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai arrested.

Also recovered were jerrycans with an unknown liquid, DeLaRue branded badges and a seal, all suspected to be used in printing of the fake currencies. Assorted documents, customs reflector jackets, United Nations and National Treasury stickers were also confiscated.

The suspects were placed in custody as crime scene detectives combed the apartment for more clues, in what appeared to be a well-coordinated, fake currency syndicate.

