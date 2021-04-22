Thursday, 22 April 2021 – A video of a little boy doing the unthinkable after having a small misunderstanding with his mother has left Netizens with endless questions.

These days, kids are being soothed by their parents and that’s why they have developed a don’t care attitude.

They are called all manner of sweet names even when they are in the wrong instead of being disciplined, leading to moral decay.

The little boy, who was breathing fire like a wounded tiger, smashed a TV in the living room in protest after his mother infuriated him and reduced it to a shell.

