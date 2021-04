Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, is a man of means although his immense wealth is linked to corruption deals.

He owns a fleet of guzzlers, including this expensive Rolls Royce Phantom that was spotted cruising on one of the city roads.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help