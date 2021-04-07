Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has warned members of the Luhya community against joining the One Kenya Alliance.

One Kenya Alliance, also referred to as ‘cerelac coalition’ is an alliance between Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and his Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Khalwale, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the Western region, claimed One Kenya Alliance is allegedly working on endorsing Gideon Moi as their flagbearer ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Khalwale said Mudavadi and Wetangula are being used to make Gideon the President in 2022 and urged Luhyas to refuse to be used to make other communities’ sons presidents.

“I am the first Luhya to work for Mudavadi and campaigned for him. The purported Luhya Council of elders lied to us that they will give us votes. The same mistake is being repeated. I can tell you nobody is going to plan for us again…” Khalwale wrote on his Facebook page.

