Friday, April 23, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Wycliffe Oparanya, has asked the investigating agencies to probe former Gatanga MP, David Murathe after he admitted that he played a role in the Sh 7.8 billion PPES scandals at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

In an affidavit to the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee on Thursday, Murathe said he acted as guarantor to Kilig Limited, a controversial company awarded a Sh 4 billion tender to supply PPEs.

Commenting about Murathe’s admission, Khalwale said the Jubilee Vice-chairman should be probed over the matter and if need be arrested to pave way for further investigations.

Khalwale also asked the committee to update Kenyans on how Samantha Ngina Kenyatta, a relative of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was involved in the KEMSA scandal.

“The public is thankful to MPs for their expose of this David Murathe linked Kilig Limited.

“The MPs must also give an update on the alleged involvement of Samantha Ngina Muthama, said to be a member of the Kenyatta’s” Boni wrote on Twitter.

