Tuesday, April 28, 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has given the clearest hint yet that her highly publicized union with Bongo Flava singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol is over.

Speculation has been rife in Tanzanian media that Ben Pol filed for divorce recently but neither the Moyo Mashine singer nor Anerlisa has set the record straight.

However, Anerlisa has been throwing subtle hints on Instagram indicating that her marriage is on the rocks if not over.

For instance, she has removed her wedding ring and from her latest post, it is evident that Ben Pol is currently not her favorite name or person.

“I would like to make it clear that I signed whatever was needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone.”

“My focus right now is my career and peace,” she wrote.

This comes a week after she dropped Ben Pol’s official name “Mnyang’anga” from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself as “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang’anga”.

Anerlisa adopted the veteran Bongo singer’s name back in January this year, months after their private wedding.

She has also unfollowed Ben Pol on the platform.

Anerlisa got engaged to Ben Pol in 2019 after dating for a while and she had revealed that she would love to have three kids with the crooner.

Meanwhile, the 33-year old will not be short of suitors should she choose to throw herself into the dating game again.

Last week, she told off thirsty and uncultured men bombarding her with marriage proposals on the DM.

“Reality is I am not looking for anybody and I am not free.”

“And the 80 percent F**k boys in my DM, try to pull your socks and start working hard for your money,” she stated.

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was ready to start a family with Ben Pol.

