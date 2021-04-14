Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – The Kenyan passport has retained its global ranking amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the newly released Henley Passport Index, the Kenyan passport is ranked at position 72 globally.

The index measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports, based on the number of destinations their holders can access visa-free or visa-on-arrival.

Seychelles is the most powerful passport in Africa with (152 destinations) followed by Mauritius (146), South Africa (103), Botswana (86).

The Japanese passport is the most powerful as its holders get access to 193 destinations around the world Visa-free.

The Singapore passport is second with 192 destinations while the South Korean passport is tied with the German passport in third place with a score of 191.

On the other hand, North Korea is the worst passport followed by Libya, Nepal, and the Palestinian Territory

Japanese passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 167 more destinations than citizens of Afghanistan, who are at the bottom of the ranking as they can only visit 26 places without needing a visa in advance.

That’s the biggest gap between countries since the index began in 2006

The best passports to hold in 2021:

Japan (193 destinations)

Singapore (192)

Germany, South Korea (191)

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190)

Austria, Denmark (189)

France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188)

Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187)

Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186)

Australia, Canada (185)

Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (183)

The worst passports to hold:

North Korea (39 destinations)

Nepal (38)

Palestinian territories (37)

Somalia (34)

Yemen (33)

Pakistan (32)

Syria (29)

Iraq (28)

Afghanistan (26)

The Kenyan DAILY POST