Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – A Kenyan lady has taken to social media and exposed her ex-boyfriend for tormenting her after they broke up.

She disclosed that he has refused to move on to an extent of using police officers to track her location and intimidate her.

She fears that he might harm her and described him as a narcissist.

She has already taken an OB incase anything bad happens to her.

“I do not want to be part of statistics. I need help,” she says.

This is what she posted on a popular Facebook Group.

Here are photos of her ex-boyfriend.

Here are photos of the lady that the pictured simp keep chasing even after he was dumped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST