Thursday, April 1, 2021 – An outspoken Tanga Tanga legislator has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and oil cartels against increasing fuel prices.

On Wednesday, Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, John Munyes, said the government will soon increase fuel prices due to high inflation.

But Kiharu MP, who commented on Twitter, said the government would make a huge mistake by increasing fuel prices.

“To the executive arm of Government of Kenya; Do Not dare to Increase oil prices anytime,” Nyoro wrote.

Nyoro said top government officers who are in prestigious offices are not aware of the problems facing Kenyans.

The MP, who is an economist by profession, also asked the government to reconsider permanent employment for young people through the Kazi Mtaani Program.

He further asked the government to try to cushion Kenyans from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government should announce tax break and relief while creating opportunities for those in the hospitality industry, transport sector and other sectors which have been severely affected by the disease.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

