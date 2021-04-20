Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – The Ministry of Health has ordered millions of doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines following the shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines.

For the last two weeks, Kenya has been experiencing a shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines after India banned the exports.

On Monday, the head of the Covid-19 vaccines rollout task force, Dr. Willis Akhwale, confirmed the country is in advanced negotiations to buy the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They will be available this year.

“Under the African CDC we are at very advanced stages and for us, the vaccines that are available there include the Pfizer, and we expect Johnson and Johnson later in the year to be available,” he said Monday.

Dr. Akhwale said India is also struggling to get raw materials from the United States to make the jab.

“I know for AstraZeneca currently there are challenges but it is true we are looking at Pfizer, we are also looking at Johnson & Johnson and any other that may become readily available as long as it meets our condition that, one, it has WHO approval and second, it is locally registered,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST