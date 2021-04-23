Friday, April 23, 2021 – Health Cabinet Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said the country will set up a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant by the end of this year to cater to the shortage of vaccines in the country.

Kenya is currently experiencing a shortage of vaccines after the 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Covax ran out.

The vaccine shortage came about after India banned the export of AstraZeneca vaccines due to the surge of coronavirus in India.

Appearing before the Senate Public Health committee on Thursday, Kagwe said: “By the end of this year, we should have our own form and fill plant.

“We have already commissioned a team of medical experts to look into the practicality of this and mass produce our own vaccine.”

He added: “Form and fill means that we will need to identify a partner who has already done the vaccine so that that the same is done locally.”

The CS explained that once set up, the facility will not only manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine but also polio and yellow fever vaccines.

Kenya only produces vaccines for animals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST