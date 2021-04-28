Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has singled out the economy as a priority area he will focus on in his first presidential term.

In a statement, Mudavadi, a one-time Finance Minister, expressed his optimism in becoming the next president of Kenya, saying he will draw lessons he learnt when he was head of the Treasury to turn around the country’s dwindling economy.

His foot soldiers, led by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and Nambale’s Sakwa Bunyasi, concurred with him, saying he is the president that Kenya needs in order to fix the economic mess that President Uhuru Kenyatta has created.

They also expressed confidence the seasoned politician would be the missing link in Kenya’s leadership.

“It is clear that all eyes are now looking up to Musalia Mudavadi.”

“Fixing the economy of this country being top of his agenda if given a chance by Kenyans, that is the leader Kenya needs,” Agoi stated.

On his part, Bunyasi observed counties, unlike constituencies, are endowed with all the four production factors which can be harnessed for sustainable economic growth, which is a key pillar in the ANC manifesto.

“As ANC party, we are focused on building leadership that will give such quality for holistic growth in our counties,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST