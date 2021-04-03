Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Kenya has hit back at the UK over its decision toimpose travel restrictions for anyone from Nairobi over COVID-19 fears.

From April 9, travelers from Kenya will be barred from entering England.

On Saturday evening, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it is “disappointed” by London’s “unilateral” move to restrict travelers and set tough conditions that passengers arriving from the UK will have to follow in retaliation.

Consequently, from April 9th, passengers arriving or transiting through the UK to Kenya will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, within which they will have to undergo two Covid-19 tests.

“While in isolation, they will be subject to take two PCR Covid-19 tests, on day two and eight of their quarantine, at their own cost,” the Ministry said.

Kenya also accused vaccine-producing nations such as the UK of hoarding the life-saving commodity

“Kenya remains of the opinion that in solidarity and in seeking to build back better from this pandemic, the Government of the United Kingdom would have offered support to Kenya through the provision of vaccines.”

“This is further to Kenya’s request that the United Kingdom shares vaccines which Kenya is aware that the United Kingdom has in bigger quantities than it currently has use for,” the statement read.

