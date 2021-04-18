Sunday, April 18, 2021 – The family of deceased veteran journalist, Ken Walibora, is pleading with the Government to assist them in tracing his hidden wealth both within and outside the country.

Walibora’s family has been desperately trying to trace his wealth since he passed on last year but their efforts have not yielded any fruits.

Walibora’s brother, Patrick Wafula, a school principal at Kipsoen High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said the family needed help from relevant Government agencies to trace his secret wealth that is in form of properties, estates, and royalties.

Wafula, who was speaking during Walibora’s memorial service earlier in the week, said his brother was very secretive.

He rarely disclosed details of his wealth and by the time he died, he had not written a will.

Wafula expressed fears that his brother’s wealth and money that he left behind might be taken by some unscrupulous individuals.

The veteran journalist passed away last year in April under controversial circumstances.

His body was found lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST