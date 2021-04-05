Monday, April 5, 2021 – A lady who was very close with murdered KDF soldier, Dan Omollo, has spilled the beans on his troubled marriage.

The lady identified as Dolphine Juma on Facebook revealed that Dan went through hell in his marriage but he was not brave enough to walk out like a gentleman despite being a soldier.

She revealed that Dan loved and supported his killer wife and even opened for her a salon worth Ksh 700,000 but still, she kept on tormenting him.

Dolphine disclosed that at one time, she housed Dan after his wife swept his house clean and left when he was not around.

She advised him to walk out of the toxic marriage but he kept on hanging on like a simp until he met his death yesterday following a domestic fight.

Dolphine further revealed that Dan’s wife, who is a singer, actress, and model, was cheating on him with a white man.

This is what she posted on her Facebook page while mourning him.

