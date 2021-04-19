Monday, 19 April 2021 – Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, has taken to social media and posted a lovely photo getting mushy with her celebrity husband.

Edday’s marriage with Samidoh has been a subject of discussion on social media after Karen Nyamu spilled the beans on her extra-marital affair with the renowned Mugithi singer.

Many people expected that Edday will divorce Samidoh after facing endless ridicule on social media following Karen Nyamu’s revelations but if her latest post is anything to go by, they are inseparable.

She posted the romantic photo and simply captioned it, “Focus on your destiny”.

Samidoh confirmed recently during an interview on Churchill Show’s Journey Edition that he is on good terms with his wife after they solved their differences like adults.

He described his wife as a prayer warrior and professed his love for her on camera, leaving Karen Nyamu high and dry.

Edday fell in love with Samidoh when he had nothing.

