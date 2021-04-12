Monday, April 12, 2021 – Renowned Mugithi singer, Samidoh, confirmed during an interview on Churchill Show journey edition that he is still happily married to his wife Edday even after Karen Nyamu tried to cause friction between them by pulling childish stunts.

The 31-year-old Mugithi singer showered praises on his wife during the interview and described her as a prayerful woman who has been a strong pillar in his life.

Samidoh said that his wife has been very instrumental in his successful music career and further revealed that through her prayers, he managed to pull through following his much-publicized cheating scandal that almost wrecked his thriving music career.

“I have a very prayerful wife. Her prayers have really helped me.

“She is an important pillar in my life,” he said.

Towards the end of the interview, Samidoh blew kisses to his wife and professed his love for her, leaving Karen Nyamu high and dry.

Karen recently hinted that she is ready to be Samidoh’s second wife but the singer put it clear that he has only one wife that he adores and has no plans of marrying another wife.

Samidoh fell in love with his wife when he had nothing.

His wife has stuck with him through thick and thin.

They have been together for more than a decade.

