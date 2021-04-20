Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Renowned Somali businessman and the chairman of matatu operators, Jamal Roho Safi, has confessed that he is madly in love with his second wife Amber Ray and nothing can separate them.

Speaking in an interview, Jamal showered praises on the controversial Kamba socialite for changing his life for the better, adding that he has even given her access to his bank accounts.

The flamboyant businessman confirmed that he is not adding a third wife because his second wife Amber Ray is giving him everything that he needs.

“Once you go to a Kamba you will never come back. She is bumper to bumper with me.

“If you see a man giving his wife all his accounts to run. He has surrendered.” He said.

Jamal also revealed that he has given his wife all his social media passwords so that she can access them anytime to see if he is cheating on her.

There were allegations that Amber Ray uses ‘juju’ to confuse men but she vehemently denied the rumours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST