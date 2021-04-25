Sunday, April 25, 2021 – A notorious fraudster who is fond of conning innocent Kenyans while pretending to be a Safaricom customer care agent got it rough after a lady cornered him.

The cunning Kalenjin man called the lady and started asking her some questions to defraud her but on this particular day, it was a bad day in the office for him.

The lady played with his mind for a few minutes and after he realized that she had cornered him, he went berserk and started hurling unprintable insults at her.

Listen to this audio.

