Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – William Kabogo’s son, Alvin, who is popularly known as Kabogo Jr., is a well-known Instagram baller.

The happy-go-lucky rich kid, who is educated in some of the best universities in the United Kingdom, parades a flamboyant lifestyle that is synonymous with the rich kids of Nairobi.

When he is not posting photos and videos enjoying lavish vacations in some of the best resorts, you will spot him flaunting expensive drinks and cruising in top-of-the-range vehicles.

In this latest video that Kabogo Jr. posted on his Instagram stories, he is cooling his body in a swimming pool at their palatial home in Windsor along Kiambu Road.

See video.

