Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against extending his term beyond 2022.

There are reports that Uhuru and his proxies are planning to use Covid-19 and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to extend his reign to the year 2026.

Commenting about the reports, Kabando said Uhuru should respect the constitution and go home in 2022.

The former lawmaker said nobody should think he owns Kenya the way some lieutenants close to President Uhuru Kenyatta are thinking.

Kabando said he is a strong supporter of the handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, but he will not support the extension of Uhuru’s term beyond 2022.

“Supported handshake BBI until it turned into a deception, a fraud.

“We are trolled, insulted for our stand. Nobody owns our views!

“Doesn’t matter, can’t count. Kudos to MCAs who boldly opposed #BBI in assemblies.

“DON’T TRY TO EXTEND TERM! WE WON’T ALLOW! DON’T!,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

