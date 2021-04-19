Monday, April 19, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has urged Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop enabling President Uhuru Kenyatta and his cronies in damaging the Kenyan economy.

Kabando made the comments after Saudi Arabia-based economist, Mohamed Wehliye stated that Raila, for now, should only focus on how he will become the next president of the Republic of Kenya, and that, it is the only thing the ODM leader should be discussing with politicians who frequently visit him at his Karen residence.

“The only discussion Raila Odinga should be having with all these people dragging goats to his home is how he should be the 5th president Of Kenya.

“The country’s economy is damaged and repair work cannot be done by those who damaged it & their friends.

“Baba shouldn’t be used to damage Kenya more” Welhiye stated.

Raila has been receiving guests at his home from across the political divide and Kenyans have raised concern Over Raila’s latest move.

Kabando, in response to Wehliye, urged Raila to stop being used by Uhuru and his friends in damaging the country more.

“Succinct. Baba shouldn’t be used to damage Kenya more,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST