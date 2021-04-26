Monday, April 26, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to indict President Uhuru Kenyatta over the massive evictions going on in Kenya.

For the last one year, Uhuru’s government has evicted thousands of residents in Kariobangi, Njiru and Ruai settlements, leaving thousands of homeless.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Kabando, who is also a former University of Nairobi Student leader, said Uhuru should be taken to ICC and charged with committing crimes against humanity in Nairobi.

Kabando also mobilised Kenyans to turn in large numbers and send Uhuru home in 2022.

“The heartless evictions of poor residents of Nairobi is a crime against humanity.

“Forceful transfer of helpless dwellers creating space for merchants of gluttony.

“Uhuru Kenyatta should return to @IntlCrimCourt; “raundi hii sisi jeshi tutakuangusha na kukusindikiza uende kabisa!”,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The former lawmaker is among a group of politicians from the Mt Kenya region who have been criticizing Uhuru‘s government.

