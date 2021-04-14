Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta already has someone in mind for the position of Chief Justice even as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is in its third day of the interviews in search of David Maraga’s replacement.

According to Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, the next occupant of the office of the Chief Justice has already been decided and the ongoing interviews are a mere formality.

The interviews started on Monday where the first candidate, Said Juma Chitembwe, faced the JSC, followed by Prof. Kameri Mbote and then Lady Justice Martha Koome.

According to Ledama, Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia has already been selected for the position of Chief Justice and the rest are just wasting their time.

He urged Ngatia to get to work immediately and stop the JSC from wasting people’s time and resources.

“Stop wasting time with Chief Justice interviews, we already know who you are giving the position.”

“Wacheni formalities! Friend Fred buy new suits or I get you some Maasai Suites and you start your tenure!” Senator Ledama Olekina stated on twitter.

This comes even as the Atheists in Kenya Society, through their President Harrison Mumia, claimed Ngatia represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 elections petitions which were filed by Raila Odinga.

They believe he will compromise the judicial independence of the Supreme Court.

The Atheist Society wants a Supreme Court President who will defend the rights and freedom of Kenyans to ensure equal protection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

