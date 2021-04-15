Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has said Labour and Relations Judge, Justice David Marete, is unfit to serve as the country’s next Chief Justice.

On Thursday, Marete appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel where he tabled his CV and expressed his interest in serving as the President of the Judiciary.

Commenting about his interview before JSC, former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, said Justice Marete is not fit to serve as the country’s next Chief Justice.

“Am convinced that Justice David Marete Njagi is not fit to be the Chief Justice.

“As to whether he is fit to sit on the bench, am not even sure!” Khalwale, who is Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya, stated on his Twitter page.

Dr. Khalwale said this after watching Justice Marete’s response on his ability for the position where he said that he had a proven record from the University of Chuka, where he has served before.

