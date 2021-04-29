Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Former Citizen TV news anchor Julie Gichuru’s husband, Tony Gichuru, has been mentioned as one of the Covidmillionares, who benefited from the Sh 4 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

Appearing before National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) on Thursday, Wilfred Gatei Gachoka, who is alleged to be the owner of Kilig Limited, said Tony Gichuru was his business partner and they were given a tender to supply Sh 4 billion worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by KEMSA.

In social media circles, Tony Gichuru, who is a son to disgraced former Kenya Power Lighting Company (KPLC) boss Samuel Gichuru, brags that he is an entrepreneur, but details have now emerged that he is among the thieves who stole billions from KEMSA.

Senior Gichuru is already a wanted man in Jersey Island over claims of fraud and money laundering and it is corruption and bureaucracy inside the Kenya government that has stopped him from being extradited to Jersey to face criminal charges.

Gichuru is accused together with former Nambale MP Chris Okemo, who is also fighting an extradition case in a Kenya court.

The two are accused of laundering billions of shillings in Jersey between 1995 and 2003.

