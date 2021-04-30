Friday, 30 April 2021 – Detectives have established the motive behind the murder of senior KBC journalist Betty Barasa, who was ambushed last month on her way home by gunmen.

Contrary to earlier reports that her murder was linked to business deals, it has emerged that the shocking murder was planned by a woman believed to be the wife of a wealthy sponsor that she was dating behind her husband’s bank.

Betty’s sponsor, a prominent city businessman, bankrolled her without her husband‘s knowledge.

The sponsor was not only giving her cash but also helped to finance the construction of her lavish home in Ngong.

The same man also helped her secure a lucrative tender worth millions of shillings in a state corporation.

Police have recovered crucial evidence that links her sponsor’s wife to the brutal murder.

