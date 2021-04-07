Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter, Jalang’o, has revealed that his co-host, Kamene Goro, is a spendthrift.

While debating on Kiss FM breakfast show whether it’s right or wrong to advise your partner on how to spend, Jalas revealed that the plus-size presenter once spent almost Ksh 2 Million after they got paid.

“I’ve never seen nonsense like what I saw. This woman drained up almost Ksh 2 Million in 5 minutes,” Jalang’o said.

Kamene accepted she is a spendthrift, adding that she wouldn’t want to have a partner who controls how she spends her money.

“But you see my thing is, I work hard. No one gives me what I get. But the interesting thing is, I know I have that spending problem. Any man who comes into my life always tries to dictate how I spend…Excuse me!” Kamene said.

