Monday, 12 April 2021 – Renowned rapper, Stevo Simple Boy, has for the first time flaunted his beautiful white girlfriend.

The humble rapper, who is loved by many Kenyans because of his simplicity, posted a photo pampering his mzungu girlfriend and accompanied it with love emojis.

Stevo Simple Boy has always insisted that he is single and not in a hurry to enter into a relationship but if the latest photo that he posted is anything to go by, he is officially off the market.

The talented rapper revealed in a past interview with Jalang’o TV that his ideal woman is a lady who carries herself with a lot of respect.

“Me nataka dame akona heshima. Dame anajua kenye anafanya, si ule dame wa kelele kelele. Wakelele sipendi,” he said.

Here’s a photo of his alleged girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

