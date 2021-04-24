Saturday, 24 April 2021 – There was drama after a middle-aged lady got stuck while trying to sneak into her boyfriend’s house like a thief, hoping to catch him red-handed.

The insecure lady did so after suspecting that her boyfriend had locked himself in the house with another woman.

A video shared online shows the lady crying for help after she got stuck while she was crawling like a snake to gain access into her boyfriend’s house.

Her boyfriend had to call a ‘fundi’ who used a welding machine to rescue her.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST