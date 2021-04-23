Friday, April 23, 2021 – The National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) has accused Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe of influencing a Sh4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipments to Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

This was after a former director of the company testified yesterday that Murathe was approached to guarantee a Sh 4 billion loan.

The Jubilee Party vice-chairman was to appear before the committee alongside two other persons.

Others were Willbroad Gatei, a former director of Kilig Limited, and Chen Chao, the director of Entec Technology Company, which was to supply the firm with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Chao said he was given a tender to supply 450,000 PPEs and he approached Murathe to guarantee the Sh 4 billion loan.

Chao said they formed the company with businesswoman Ivy Minyow Onyango who had earlier appeared before the committee and denied working with Murathe.

In fact, she told the committee that she had the capability of supplying PPEs worth Sh 4 billion and she was not used by powerful barons to get the tender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST