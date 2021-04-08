Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Popular Bongo singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol has filed for divorce from his Kenyan wife Anerlisa Muigai.

According to well-placed sources from Tanzania, Ben Pol filed for the divorce at Mwanza Court in Dar es Salaam but the reason behind the motive is yet to be established.

About two weeks ago, Anerlisa dropped Ben Pol’s official name “Mnyang’anga” from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself, “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang’anga”, indicating that her marriage was on the rocks.

She also deleted all the photos that they had taken together from her Instagram page and unfollowed him.

Ben and Anerlisa walked down the aisle in May 2020 through a private ceremony in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi that was attended by close family members.

Sometime last year, Anerlisa called out Ben Pol for disrespecting her.

She ranted on social media after her husband went live on Instagram and started misbehaving.

“Somebody called me asking if I was aware my husband was live talking things she couldn’t understand, she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but let me make clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” Anerlisa ranted.

