Friday, 30 April 2021 – Renowned Bongo singer, Ben Pol, has for the first time opened up about his messy divorce with Anerlisa Muigai.

The singer, through a statement released by his management, confirmed that he has parted ways with the beautiful heiress, adding that divorce proceedings are ongoing.

He further stated that the proceedings are a very private matter and requested his fans to give him space during these challenging times.

“At this time, Ben Pol would like to confirm that his divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary court but have not yet been finalized.

These proceedings are a very private matter and he will not discuss any details out of respect for all parties involved.

He kindly asks that space and privacy be given to him and his family during these challenging times.

He appreciates everyone’s understanding and takes this opportunity to thank his family, his friends, and his fans for their ongoing support,” the statement reads.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol exchanged vows in a private wedding attended by friends and family last year.

Anerlisa is reportedly dating Ommy Dimpoz, another renowned Bongo singer, after breaking up with Ben Pol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST