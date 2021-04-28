Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Legendary Kenyan singer, Nameless, has opened up on how the deadly coronavirus almost claimed the lives of his mum and dad.

Taking to his social media pages, Nameless said that it’s a miracle to see his parents alive.

Apparently, his parents have underlying conditions and that’s why his family was worried when they tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Today is a special day for the Mathengez clan. My dad turns 85 years. We have every reason to thank God because as you know my dad has been on recovery mode after two major operations last year.

To add to that, about a month ago, both my mum and dad got Covid.

That was a scary time for the family because both my parents are vulnerable and have underlying conditions,” he wrote in part.

Nameless revealed that his parents have since fully recovered from Covid-19.

However, he noted that his mother was in a critical condition when she contracted the virus while his dad was asymptomatic.

“But they both recovered fully last week with my mum having to be admitted for a few days in hospital.

My dad, thank God was asymptomatic. We thank God for their health today and every day we get to share with them.

When you see us dancing with a smile on my face just know we have a lot to be thankful for during these difficult times.

My mum told me she was so happy to see me and my wife sing together that it sped up her recovery,” he added.

Here’s a video of the singer spending time with his parents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST