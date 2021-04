Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Some Kenyans were captured on camera shamelessly stealing soft drinks after a lorry that belongs to Coca-Cola Company overturned along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Instead of helping the victims, they rushed to the scene of the accident and started looting.

Some motorists even stopped their vehicles on the busy highway to loot.

These are the same Kenyans that keep on complaining about corrupt leaders.

See video.

