Friday, April 23, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has exonerated itself from the blame over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) mess.

This is after it emerged that different county assemblies received different versions of the BBI Bill.

In a statement yesterday, IEBC clarified it submitted copies of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill it received from the promoters.

Led by its chairperson Wafula Chebakati, IEBC said the electoral agency first received six printed copies of the draft Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 on December 10, 2020.

After verifying the supporters’ details, on January 26, 2021, IEBC requested the BBI promoters for additional printed copies, and it received 57 and sent 47 copies to the county assemblies.

“On the same day, the BBI promoters delivered to the commission 57 printed copies of the Bill, out of which the commission submitted 47 copies to the county assemblies,” Chebukati said.

The BBI Secretariat secretary Paul Mwangi said that nothing could explain the reported inconsistencies since the document was sent directly to IEBC.

“The bill moved directly from IEBC to the county assemblies.”

“This development is a plot to frustrate the process through lawsuits.”

“People are just looking for reasons to stop BBI because they have failed politically,” said Mwangi.

According to the Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, only 13 out of 47 county assemblies had the correct version of the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST