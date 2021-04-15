Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Lawrence Warunge, the 22-year-old university student who confessed to killing his four family members and a farmhand on the night of January 6, 2021, has changed his mind.

Warunge, who was appearing before lady justice Mary Kasongo virtually, pleaded not guilty to the five counts of murder.

The suspect is accused of killing his father Nicholas Warunge, mother Anne Warunge, brother Christian Njenga, nephew Maxwell Njenga, and farmhand James Kinyanjui.

Justice Kasongo directed that Warunge be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Area Prison and a hearing was scheduled for May 11, 2021.

The university student shocked many when he confessed to the killings and told detectives that he had researched ways he would take out his family.

He claimed that his actions were motivated by Killing Eve, a British dark comedy-drama, and went on to reveal that he was influenced by, Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin character in the TV series.

On Tuesday, April 13, the court allowed him to take a plea after a psychiatric report released by Mathari Mental Hospital, confirmed that he was now fit for trial.

Warunge’s girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni, will be a state witness in the case. Initially, she had been presented to court as the second accused.

The Kenyan DAILY POST