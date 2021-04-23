Friday, April 23, 2021 – Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, is in serious trouble after admitting to looting billions of shillings from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

In a sworn affidavit, Murathe told Parliament that he played a role in helping a firm secure a Ksh4 billion tender in the multi-billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

He noted that he was a signatory to Kilig Limited’s bank accounts.

Kilig, which was alleged to have been formed two months prior to the tender process, sub-contracted another firm called Entec Technology Limited to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

“Kilig Ltd and Entec only requested me to be a signatory to Kilig Limited bank accounts to guarantee that Entec as the supplier of PPE kits would be paid upon KEMSA affecting the anticipated payment on completion of the procurement process and I obliged.”

“I am aware that the commitment letter by KEMSA to Kilig was cancelled citing limited budget for Covid-19 which had been exhausted thereby resulting in no delivery, invoicing nor payment for me to guarantee because there was no initiation of a procurement process after the cancellation of the procurement letter,” Murathe defended himself, adding that he was neither a shareholder nor a director at the firm.

One of the directors at Entec Technology – Chen Chao, a Chinese national – had blown off the lid and revealed Murathe and Willbroda Gatei’s ties to the company. Gatei was accused of being a co-director at Kilig Limited.

The foreigner said that he approached Murathe to be a signatory owing to his status as a respectable, high-standing member of the society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST