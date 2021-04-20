Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region have reacted angrily to a decision by 48 lawmakers from the region to try to negotiate with Deputy President William Ruto.

Over the weekend, the 48 lawmakers met at Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua’s residence in Karen, and tabled a power-sharing proposal to Ruto should he win the presidency in 2022.

However, reacting to the meeting, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said the leaders were not representing the Kikuyu community and they attended the meeting for individual gain.

“These were not Mt Kenya leaders but people who are already in DP Ruto’s camp and therefore they cannot negotiate on behalf of the region,” said Wambugu.

Wambugu said the meetings were a waste of time because the Tanga Tanga MPs have already committed their support to Ruto way before they negotiate for anything.

Ngunjiri said the only person who can negotiate on behalf of the Kikuyu community is none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST