Sunday, April 25, 2021 – As the blame-game on who bears responsibility for the typographic errors and counter referencing of non-existent Articles in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill continues, county assemblies are now blaming IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati for the mess.

In a statement, several county assembly speakers confirmed that IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati personally gave them a hard copy of the BBI Bill alongside its certificate for the referendum drive, which turned out to be erroneous.

This emerged even as the joint parliamentary committee of the Justice and Legal Affairs turned the heat on the IEBC that transmitted the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to counties in January, a day after the latter shifted blame to the proponents.

On Thursday evening, Chebukati sought to exonerate his commission from any wrongdoing, clarifying that they received six copies of the Bill from the promoters led by BBI co-chairs Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru in December 2020.

After verification of the signatures, Chebukati said they informed the promoters and received more copies, which were transmitted to speakers of the 47 county assemblies, together with the commission’s certificate that the initiative had met the one million threshold.

Surprisingly, the BBI Bill is not uploaded on the IEBC website. On the Kenya Law Reform Commission website, the uploaded Bill was the one released by the defunct task force in Kisii dated October 21, 2020, and not the latest one dated November 25, 2020.

Only 15 out of the 47 County Assemblies received the correct version of the BBI Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST