Friday, April 30, 2021 – Kenyans are up in arms over the possibility that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Fred Ngatia, could be getting some Intelligence briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

This is after he was able to gather confidential information about some commissioners in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after the interviews for the post of Chief Justice.

Ngatia pinpointed Patrick Gichohi, lawyer Macharia Njeru, Professor Olive Mugenda, and Attorney General Paul Kihara, and gave out details on the original marks they had awarded, and the marks they awarded later on after revising their earlier decisions following coercion from powerful people from Mt. Kenya.

In a clear indication that he was abreast of the proceedings within the corridors of JSC, lawyer Ngatia said that he was ahead of the rest for the better part of the period that the Commission was considering their performances.

He revealed that the four commissioners were the ones who reduced his marks.

In an open show of insider knowledge, Ngatia went as far as disclosing that the four commissioners reduced his marks after getting instructions from a very powerful person.

“Four commissioners from Mt Kenya region reduced my scores yesterday afternoon after they were called by powerful people…without that intervention, I was far ahead of all the other candidates,” he asserted.

The JSC is under pressure to release the criteria and individual scores of all 10 candidates interviewed for the position.

