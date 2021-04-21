Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – The Government of Kenya is planning to abolish the use of the Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) in the 2022 presidential elections.

For the last two weeks, two cabinet secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government have been meeting with election experts to resolve the best plan to replace KIEMS kits in 2022.

The argument by the top government officials is that repeated touching of the devices will spread the coronavirus.

The alternative would be a manual system, which also has contact and social distancing issues.

Well-placed sources say the matter is to be tabled before the National Security Committee chaired by President Kenyatta for ratification at any time.

The KIEMS system was used for the first time in the 2017 presidential election.

It is meant to enhance transparency through the electronic identification of voters as well as the transmission of results.

The devices used to electronically transmit results from the polling stations are comprised of a laptop attached to a fingerprint reader and a handheld device with an in-built fingerprint reader.

The system according to election experts is more transparent than the manual system.

