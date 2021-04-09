Friday, April 9, 2021 – Former Legal advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Abdikadir Mohamed, has indirectly urged Members of Parliament to impeach the president together with his Deputy, William Ruto, for messing up the country with too much borrowing.

In a series of tweets, Abdikadir, at the same time, blasted the Kenyan MPs for rendering the most important institution in the Country (Parliament) useless.

According to him, the MPs have become sycophants and they only serve the interests of three people, (President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, and ODM leader Raila Odinga) yet they have the ability to fire two of these people who hold public office.

“Kenyan MPs, 349 NA and 67 Sen…Have rendered Parliament, the most important institution in the Country USELESS… These sycophants only serve the whims of 3 Men… Two of who they can fire while the other holds no public office…” said Uhuru’s former advisor.

He noted that Parliament has the authority to pass a supplementary budget to cushion poor Kenyans from the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus disease and control the government’s debt.

The former MP said it was unfortunate that Kenyan MPs, despite all the powers they have, cannot independently choose chairpersons to parliamentary committees.

“Parliament has vast Authority; can easily Pass a supplementary budget to cushion poor from the devastation of #COVID19; Bunge controls the debt ceiling and power of the purse; MPs can’t even choose their own committee chairs…” added Abdikadir Mohamed.

