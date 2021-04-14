Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has alleged that the government is secretly grooming a candidate who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Orengo, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claimed the government is working towards imposing a leader on Kenyans before the actual elections are held, adding that, they are closely following the whole process and will not back out until Kenyans are fully defended at the top realm.

The outspoken lawmaker noted that it is the constitutional right for Kenyans to vote for their president of choice and not a responsibility of few individuals who want to benefit from the same because of their selfishness.

“Kenyans are the ones to decide who they want to lead them in 2022 and not a few individuals with vested interests,” Senator Orengo said.

Sources said Uhuru is trying to install KANU chairman Gideon Moi as his successor without going for an election and this according to Orengo will be suicidal.

Uhuru knows very well that Gideon cannot be elected by Kenyans as president and that is why the Son of Jomo is trying to sneak him into power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help