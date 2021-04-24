Saturday, April 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be planning to extend his term to 2026 going by what was posted by a popular Mt Kenya MP on Friday night.

Immediately after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday, Uhuru met members of the Maasai community at State House, Nairobi.

According to State House, Uhuru’s meeting with Maa community leaders was aimed at discussing matters touching on the progress of the community and its culture.

This meeting comes at a time Uhuru had banned all gatherings because of the surging Covid-19 Cases in the Country.

This move, however, was not received well by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who stated that the son of Jomo has started an official campaign to seek re-election.

“The official campaign for the 3rd Presidential Term is on. Today Maa Community iliingia box,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST