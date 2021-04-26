Monday, April 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have panicked over the upcoming Juja parliamentary by-election from the way he is ‘harassing’ George Koimburi of the People’s Empowerment Party.

Uhuru‘s candidate in the poll slated for May 18, 2021, is Susan Njeri Waititu, the widow of late MP Francis Munyua alias Wakapee.

Koimburi, who is an ardent disciple of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, was on Monday arraigned in Court over a criminal case he was linked to in 1994.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, termed Koimburi’s arraignment in court as petty politics being practiced by the Jubilee Government under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Tanga Tanga candidate in Juja Mr. Koimburi has received lots of tribulations from the state.

“Today he was charged in court for an offense he allegedly committed in 1994!

“I was in Kiambu law courts with Cliff Ombeta to represent him.Moses Kuria was present”, Kang’ata said.

Last week, George Koimburi addressed Kenyans through KBC TV and said he has been receiving threats from unknown people and his vehicle has been traced severally.

He also said his life is in danger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST