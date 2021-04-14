Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Kanu chairman, Gideon Moi, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, visited Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday, at his Karen home, where they delivered the Head of State’s message to Jakom.

Though when asked about the meeting, Moi said that the visit was to check on Raila’s recovery from the coronavirus, which he contracted last month, impeccable sources said the visit was planned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A source familiar with the visit said Gideon and Muhoho tried to convince Baba to join The One Kenya Alliance.

One Kenya alliance comprises Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, and Gideon.

The alliance dubbed ‘cerelac coalition’ has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and that is why he sent Gideon and Muhoho, who is his elder brother to convince Raila Odinga to join the new alliance to face Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

