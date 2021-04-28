Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has weighed in on the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of Kenya.

On Tuesday, Judicial Service Commission chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, said the commission has settled on Madam Martha Koome as the next CJ after rigorous interviews that lasted for two weeks.

Immediately after Koome’s appointment, Kenyans took to social media and accused her of being the puppet of the Executive and members of the infamous ‘deep state’.

But commenting on social media on Tuesday, Martha Karua, who is a close friend of Koome, told a Twitter user that the upcoming CJ is not and will not be a puppet of the executive.

“You are wrong and time will prove you so ” Martha Karua reacted to a netizen’s remarks.

Here is the screenshot of the conversation

The Kenyan DAILY POST